Erie Man Sentenced for Shooting During Confrontation over Woman

An Erie man convicted in a shooting last year over a woman learned his fate Friday morning for the crime.

A judge sentenced Gregory Garmon, 52, to spend five to ten years in prison.

A jury found Garmon guilty of weapons charges and other criminal counts. He was found not guilty of attempted homicide.

Garmon shot Antoine Riley, 46, after a confrontation over hiss relationship with a woman that Garmon had dated, according to investigators.

It happened near West 18th and Cascade Streets in August.

Garmon worked as a receptionist for former state Sen. Sean Wiley until the shooting.

