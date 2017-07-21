Charges Pending in Chain Reaction Crash on West 12th Street

Charges are pending against a driver after a four-car chain reaction crash on a busy west Erie street Friday morning.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West 12th Street.

One of the drivers was distracted and hit the vehicle ahead of it, police told Erie News Now.

The impact involved two more cars.

A person was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be cut out.

Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including one with severe injuries.

One of the patients suffered a broken arm and head laceration.

The crash happened just a block or two away from the spot where three men were killed in a recent, high-speed crash.

Investigators have not released the names and conditions of anyone involved in this crash.

