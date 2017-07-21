5 things for Friday, July 21: White House staff, O.J. Simpson, Robert Mueller, Poland

What's fresher than a popsicle on a hot summer day? The seemingly constant stream of news about the Russia investigation. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. POTUS team

The Trump legal team is getting trimmed and polished as the Russia story continues to crowd the top of the political docket. Marc Kasowitz, Trump's longtime personal attorney who has been the lead lawyer on the Russia probe, will see his role recede. Instead, John Dowd, along with Jay Sekulow, will be the President's primary personal attorneys for the investigation, while attorney Ty Cobb takes the leads from inside the White House. Also, Mark Corallo has resigned as spokesman and communications strategist for the legal team.

It's no secret the President isn't happy with how much noise the Russia investigation -- and special counsel Robert Mueller -- are making. He's also not too happy with how his legal team has handled the allegations, hence the shake-up. On the flip side, his legal team reportedly really, reeeally wants him to stop tweeting and talking about the investigation.

2. O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson could be a free man soon. He was granted parole Thursday after serving nearly nine years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas. He could be released as soon as October, and then ... what? What's next for one of the most infamous figures in American criminal justice history? There are some options, the most likely being a life of memorabilia sales, autograph signings, and navigating public curiosity -- and public scorn.

3. Robert Mueller

Back to Robert Mueller. There are reports the Trump team is actively trying to undercut the special prosecutor and his investigation into Russian election hacking. The Washington Post reports Trump's legal team was trying to amass allegations of conflicts of interest against Mueller and was exploring how Trump can use his pardon powers. The Post also reports Trump has inquired as to whether he can pardon himself. (A source disputed these claims to CNN, saying the White House wants to cooperate fully.)

Trump has said he's leery of the investigation, and Mueller's future isn't 100% certain. In an interview with the New York Times, Trump said it would be a "violation" for Mueller to dig through Trump family finances as part of his probe and left open the chance he could fire Mueller.

4. Poland

Citizens are pouring into streets across Poland, protesting what some lament as the impending death of democracy in the country. The protests come before a Friday vote on a bill by the country's ruling party, the Law and Justice Party or PiS, that would allow Parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges. Under the Polish Constitution, only the president can appoint high court judges and only with the opinion of a constitutional body designed to maintain impartiality. The European Union is watching all this very closely.

5. Burundi

Two of the six teenagers who were reported missing while visiting Washington for an international robotics competition have reportedly crossed into Canada. The six teens represented Burundi, a small country in East Africa, in the inaugural FIRST Global robotics competition, competing alongside teams from more than 150 other countries. They set off a chain of panic and concern when they went missing this week, but police say there's no sign of foul play. Police couldn't confirm whether the two teens are still in Canada, and they didn't give an update on the other four.

