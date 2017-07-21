State House to Hold Rare Weekend Session

The Pennsylvania House will meet in a rare weekend session to try to work toward an agreement to solve the budget stalemate.

Governor Tom Wolf let a $32 million budget bill become law last week, but the budget is not balanced.

Lawmakers are still trying to come up with a plan to cope with a $1.5 billion shortfall.

Ideas include raising taxes, borrowing, and getting more revenue from gaming.

Erie Democratic Representative Pat Harkins is not optimistic about the weekend session but he says something has to be worked out soon.

Harkins said, "I just think that we need to get this resolved. It is hanging out there. The agreements that we have, we are not very far from where we need to be to get the whole thing resolved. I just hope we can get it done."

Many democrats and some moderate republicans are now pressing for a tax on Marcellus gas production to raise needed revenue.