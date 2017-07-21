Gas Line Replacement to Disrupt Traffic Near West 38th and Pittsburgh

Drivers can expect to see delays near West 38th and Pittsburgh next week due to the replacement of a natural gas line.

National Fuel will start the work Monday and expects to have it completed by Friday.

The project will impact traffic on West 38th Street between Pittsburgh Ave. and Court Ave. It will also restrict traffic turning north onto Pittsburgh Ave. from West 38th Street.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction and is expected to be slow-moving.

Restoration work will be done the following week.

Gas service will not be impacted during the work.