Girlfriend of Murder Victim Reacts to Arrest - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Girlfriend of Murder Victim Reacts to Arrest

Posted: Updated:

An Erie woman is speaking out about the arrest of a suspect in her boyfriend's murder.

Erie Police today charging 33 year old Shawn Smith with the shooting death of 28 year old DeAndre Carter.

The shooting happened April 30th inside the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum.

Carter died later in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police say Smith admitted to firing the gun and said the shooting followed an argument.

Carter's girlfriend, Corsica Carter said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

They began dating when they met at Mercyhurst University in 2009.

She said his murder has been devastating but she is relieved police have made an arrest.

She said, "I am very thankful the killer is caught. I still have a lot of hurt and anger inside. I speak for the family as well. We are very thankful that closure is here today and that DeAndre can rest in peace."

Smith was already behind bars, charged with a shooting that happened only hours after the shooting that claimed Carter's life.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com