Girlfriend of Murder Victim Reacts to Arrest

An Erie woman is speaking out about the arrest of a suspect in her boyfriend's murder.

Erie Police today charging 33 year old Shawn Smith with the shooting death of 28 year old DeAndre Carter.

The shooting happened April 30th inside the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum.

Carter died later in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police say Smith admitted to firing the gun and said the shooting followed an argument.

Carter's girlfriend, Corsica Carter said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

They began dating when they met at Mercyhurst University in 2009.

She said his murder has been devastating but she is relieved police have made an arrest.

She said, "I am very thankful the killer is caught. I still have a lot of hurt and anger inside. I speak for the family as well. We are very thankful that closure is here today and that DeAndre can rest in peace."

Smith was already behind bars, charged with a shooting that happened only hours after the shooting that claimed Carter's life.