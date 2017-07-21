Visiting Zookeepers Impressed With Erie Zoo

Zookeepers from across the United States and Canada have converged on Erie. They are in town for a networking conference, and one of the highlights took place today. They visited our local zoo.

Over 120 zookeepers had an opportunity to visit the Erie Zoo. The visitors represent zoos large and small. They have been spending most of their time at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel for a few days of exchanging ideas, and learning the latest in conservation and research, especially about wild species of the cat family.



The zookeepers were looking forward to their visit to the Erie Zoo. Erie News Now wanted to know what the out of town experts thought about our zoo after their tour.

TIM SAMPSON/JOHN BALL ZOO-GRAND RAPIDS: "I really think it's a beautiful location. The grounds are super nice. I'm enjoying what I'm seeing so far. The hospitality has been absolutely wonderful. I think you have a beautiful zoo."

STEPHANIE CROWSON/FORT WORTH ZOO: "I think it's a lovely zoo. It's got a lot of great landscaping. So far, the animals I've seen are pretty interesting."

LYNN TUPA/ABQ BIOPARK-ALBUQUERQUE: "I like it. I like your exhibits. Your Amur Leopard. Your Amur Tiger. Those are really nice exhibits. You've got a great diversity of species here. It's good for the local community because they can come here and really see a variety of animals."

TYLER MC CULLOUGH/AKRON ZOO: "I think it's very nice. I like the exhibits. I like the naturalistic look to them."

EMILY LUTZ/BROOKFIELD ZOO-CHICAGO: "I love this zoo. It seems to have a variety of really interesting animals and really nice grounds to walk around in. So, I'm very impressed, actually. It's my first time here."

AMANDA ISTA/MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO: "I think your zoo is great. It's a nice little place for cats especially. We're looking at all the exhibits. I am actually the program leader for the Canadian Lynx. So I'm really impressed with that lynx exhibit. I really like it."

MELANIE KUSE/UTAH'S HOGLE ZOO-SALT LAKE CITY: "I think it's really great. It's a nice little zoo, which kind of gives you a nice, cozy feel when you're walking around. You can see it in one day. A lot of zoo facilities you can't see in one day, because there's so much stuff, and you've got to pack it all in. Here it's nice. you can take your time."

