New Erie County Pay Structure Considered, Expected to Cost More Money

Erie City Council is expected to vote next week on a new pay structure for Erie County workers.

The plan could cost the county as much as $544,000 extra to cover the cost of pay increases.

It also calls for more uniform raises, salary scales and job classifications.

If approved, it would go into effect at the start of next year.

The last major update to the county's pay structure was in 1985.

Erie County employs about 1,200 workers.

County Council meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterford Borough Office.