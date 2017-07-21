New Erie County Pay Structure Considered, Expected to Cost More - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Erie County Pay Structure Considered, Expected to Cost More Money

Posted: Updated:

Erie City Council is expected to vote next week on a new pay structure for Erie County workers.

The plan could cost the county as much as $544,000 extra to cover the cost of pay increases.

It also calls for more uniform raises, salary scales and job classifications.

If approved, it would go into effect at the start of next year.

The last major update to the county's pay structure was in 1985.

Erie County employs about 1,200 workers.

County Council meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterford Borough Office.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com