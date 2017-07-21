Yard Sale Safety

Every summer, people rummage their stuff for a yard sale.

Flight Path Fellowship off of McMillen Drive, has been preparing for weeks with the help of their church members.

"We've been having rummage sales for four years, it has gone to different proceeds. I believe the first year it went for a mission trip. Other years it has gone for church interns that are working with the pastor. This year it is going towards local missions," said Kelli Koppes, the secretary at Flight Path Fellowship.

Koppes said even though they are a church, they have had theft issues in the past.

"I was naive to never think that would happen, and it has happened. I personally look at it and think 'maybe they needed it more than I did," said Koppes.

Sergeant Timothy Ferrick of the Millcreek Township Police Department said they don't get many, if any, calls for yard sale thefts.

However, he said to stay safe, he recommends holding them at a church or a central location. If it is at your home, there are safety precautions to help prevent stealing.

"You'd maybe want to have helpers. Family and friends helping you, an extra set of eyes that would be on the merchandise, on your money, on the shoppers," said Sgt. Ferrick.

This has been a huge help at the church.

Koppes said three to four volunteers are there at all times. They even organize their merchandise to keep the pricier items near the checkout table.

Sergeant Ferrick also recommends keeping money close to you, or on you at all times, and if it is at your home to keep your house locked up and do not let anyone inside.

Flight Path Fellowship will finish up their sale Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.