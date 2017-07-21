LECOM fields largest incoming class of any U.S. medical school

Consider a game of "centipede" a bonding method for some of LECOM's 250 newest medical students at its Erie campus.

"It's a way to build camaraderie and for the students to get to know each other, maybe to find a workout partner or a study partner in the process," said Tyler Travis, director of the LECOM Medical Fitness & Wellness Center.

They're among one of the largest classes in LECOM's 25-year history, with 946 students between the medical, pharmacy and dental schools hitting the books this fall, the largest incoming class of any U.S. medical school.

"I liked the curriculum a lot, the professionalism is a huge thing," said Pauline Phung, of California.

"They foster a more cooperative than a competitive atmosphere," said Janelle Muuse, of New York.

Steven Cherry is among the students. The Delaware native completed undergrad in California. He calls LECOM a perfect fit as he makes his way back to the East Coast.

"There aren't enough doctors out there... particularly in rural areas," he said.

Faiz Ahmed will begin medical school at just 20-years-old. He began affiliate program through LECOM, knowing all along he wanted to study there.

"I committed to the school pretty early," he recalled. "One thing that drew me to the school was how committed they are to me as well."

Nearly 2,300 students will be enrolled in the College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017 making LECOM the largest medical school in the country.

LECOM's enrollment continues to grow at its Greensburg, Pa. and Bradenton, Fla. campuses, with more than 4,100 students between the three. So, orientation exercises like bridge building becomes team building for more students every year.

"We want to make sure they know how to openly communicate, share ideas," said Travis, "and that benefits the patients and other people they're working with."