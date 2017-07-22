U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to Hold Town Hall in Erie Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to Hold Town Hall in Erie Saturday

U.S. Senator Bob Casey is holding a town hall in Erie Saturday.

The town hall is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at the Blasco Library's Hirt Auditorium.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the town hall begins after Sen. Casey is introduced at 10 a.m.

The public is reminded that space is limited.

The Erie town hall is the latest in a series of stops across the state.

Sen. Casey announced the town hall series earlier this year after hearing from constituents. It started in Philadelphia in March.

The senator has also hosted in-person, telephone and television town halls for Philadelphia, Scranton, Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Altoona, Harrisburg and Lancaster.

