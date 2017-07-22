Senator Bob Casey Hosts Town Hall

If people are frustrated with what is, or isn't happening in Washington these days, they had a chance to sound off face-to-face today with their Senator. U.S. Senator Bob Casey came to Erie to host a town hall meeting at Blasco Library.

The Erie stop is one in a series of in person, telephone, or T.V. town halls. We spoke one-on-one with Senator Casey on several issues including health care.

Local Erie County constituents had the opportunity to ask the Senator questions on their minds. Many questions fell back on campaign promises made by President Donald Trump.

They included better care for veterans, tax reform, and infrastructure improvements. More importantly, his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Some in attendance voiced how they are thankful for the ACA.

Just this last week, the latest health care reform collapsed in Washington. The GOP learned they didn’t have the support to proceed with a vote, but it’s up for another one this week.

“Twelve-thousand and two hundred people in Erie County could lose their health insurance if the Senate bill were to pass this week. So, we're trying to stop that bill,” says Senator Casey.

Before another go around to repeal and replace, Senator Casey is suggesting a debate for single-payer insurance, as well as protecting Medicaid and Medicare.

During the town hall, the constituents were given a sign to either “agree” or “disagree” with Senator Casey, so he can take their opinions right back to Washington.

"Senator Casey was not standing with the people but he seems to be listening. He's aware the voices are out there, and that the voices are getting louder and louder, and he's listening so that's encouraging,” says Erie resident, Rebecca Pruveadenti.

The people are hoping his listening will translate to action in D.C.

"I just hope he keeps Pennsylvania's best interests in mind. He's heard from us, he's heard from people in other counties, and I really hope he retains that, really lets Washington know what Pennsylvania feels and what we think,” says Erie resident, Caleb Buzard.

Senator Casey ended the town hall with a call to action to keep fighting for what the people in the room believe in.

"We're going to win. And when we win, I think the country wins,” he says.

For more information on Senator Casey, click here.