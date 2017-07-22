Erie News Now Team Helps at Serve Erie Project

Several members of the Erie News Now Team joined the four day Serverie project to help clean up, paint and beautify the new Erie High School. The project at the former Central High School is the biggest to date for the faith-based group Serverie. Hundreds of community volunteers, many from local churches, grabbed paint brushes and tools and got to work on Saturday. The project is giving the community a chance to do more than talk about the financial challenges facing Erie's Public Schools.

Many Erie area companies allowed their employees to take the day off on Friday to join the volunteer initiative. Serverie expects 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers over the four days of the project. Candidates for Erie mayor Joe Schember and John Persinger both joined the project on Saturday, as well as County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and other elected officials.

There will be two more four hour work sessions on Sunday, one at 9:00 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m. Additional volunteers are welcome. Project officials say all the work will not be completed by the close of the final work day. They plan to have small work crews take on tasks inside the building in the coming weeks. If you "like" the Serverie facebook page you will be able to see and sign up for volunteer opportunities.

Organizers hope the work will make a better learning environment for the students at the new Erie High, when they return for the school year in late August.