Hundreds Pack Liberty Park for Beer on the Bay - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundreds Pack Liberty Park for Beer on the Bay

Beer lovers packed Erie's Liberty Park Saturday for the 10th annual Beer on the Bay.
 
The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership and Erie Brewing Company hosted two sessions on the waterfront.

Craft beer enthusiasts got a chance to enjoy beers from 60 brewers and four home brewers.

35 food and merchandise vendors were there as well.

Organizers said Beer on the Bay has been growing for a decade.

"It's all about the beer," said marketing director Nadeen Schmitz. "It's all about folks being able to sample different brews from all over the place, not just local. It gives you the opportunity to try some of those new awesome craft beers."

Part of the proceeds from Beer on the Bay will benefit the ANNA Shelter.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
