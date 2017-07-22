Wounded Warriors Project Takes Veterans to Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center

The Wounded Warriors Project brought a group of veterans together to saddle up at the Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center (TREC) Saturday.

It gave the veterans a chance to experience a morning of riding with the ongoing TREC veteran's Saturday program.

Members of that program provided assistance.

They helped groom and saddle the horses and then experienced what it is like to walk the horse and ride.

It is just another way the Wounded Warrior Project serves veterans and service members who suffered physical or mental injuries related to their military service.

Spending time with the horses is proving to help.

"What the Wounded Warriors Project is all about is getting people out of their houses and doing things together with other veterans," said Betty Rossiter, executive director of TREC.

"This was a location that I initially thought of that would be great because of the therapeutic piece to it," said Rick Vollbrecht of the Wounded Warrior Project.

This is a pilot Wounded Warriors program.

There is no charge for the veterans who participate in the TREC program Saturdays.