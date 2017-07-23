8 people found dead in tractor-trailer in San Antonio

A phone call from a Walmart employee led to the discovery of eight bodies and 30 people injured in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas early Sunday, authorities said.

The employee told authorities the trailer was parked at a Walmart lot in San Antonio. A man who was in it asked the employee for water, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The employee brought water for the man, then called police and asked them to conduct a welfare check, McManus said.

When police arrived at the trailer, they found eight people dead and 30 suffering from various injuries, according to Fire spokesman Joe Arrington. Seventeen are critical while 13 are in serious condition, he said.

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. Police are searching the area with helicopters after some people ran into the woods.

Authorities don't know where the trailer is from or how long it was parked at Walmart, but they are reviewing surveillance video. The driver was arrested, but police did not provide any information on him.

"The driver and whoever else we find is involved in this will be facing state and federal charges," McManus said.

Once the victims undergo treatment, the case will be turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the police chief.

McManus said such incidents are not isolated.

"Fortunately, we came across this one and fortunately there are people who survived but this happens all the time," he said. " You can see that it happens late at night under darkness because they don't want to be discovered."