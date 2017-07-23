Cochranton Crash Sends Two Cars into Two Homes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cochranton Crash Sends Two Cars into Two Homes

Posted: Updated:

Around 3 Sunday morning Cochranton Police responded to a vehicle accident sending a car into a home.

Reports from the scene say a Dodge pickup truck hit a car on East Adams Street.  That car was pushed into a home, and the truck came to a rest in the porch of another home.

The male driver of the truck refused any medical treatment at the scene.

Cochranton Police placed him into a police cruiser.  However, Police Chief Heather Beachy said he wasn’t under arrest.

According to a nearby resident this was the 6th parked car hit on the street in the past couple of years.

No further details about the incident were available this morning.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com