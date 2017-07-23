Cochranton Crash Sends Two Cars into Two Homes

Around 3 Sunday morning Cochranton Police responded to a vehicle accident sending a car into a home.

Reports from the scene say a Dodge pickup truck hit a car on East Adams Street. That car was pushed into a home, and the truck came to a rest in the porch of another home.

The male driver of the truck refused any medical treatment at the scene.

Cochranton Police placed him into a police cruiser. However, Police Chief Heather Beachy said he wasn’t under arrest.

According to a nearby resident this was the 6th parked car hit on the street in the past couple of years.

No further details about the incident were available this morning.