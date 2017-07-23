Three Dead in Shooting in North East

LATEST: State Police Release Names in North East Murder-Suicide That Killed Three

Pennsylvania State Police confirm three people are dead, and troopers are not searching for any suspects following a shooting in North East.

It happened behind KRS Machining along East Lake Road just east of Cemetery Road.

Investigators were called to the scene around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police set up crime scene tape around multiple homes in a trailer park. A private driveway was also cordoned off.

A neighbor told Erie News Now he heard what may have been three or four loud gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, but he thought they were fireworks.

He said another neighbor called police Sunday morning.

Another neighbor said she saw two bodies. She said a lot of people shoot guns in the area.

Emergency personnel called to the scene was put back into service, but State Police remain at the scene.

The incident closed East Lake Road from Cemetery Road to North Mill Street for a while, but it has since reopened.

State Police have not released any additional details.

