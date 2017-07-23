Families Reflect Two Years after Summit Street Shooting

It's been two years since gunfire outside a Summit Street party claimed the lives of Shakur Franklin and Elijah Jackson. The losses shattered the lives of two young mothers, but once again they’re hosting a celebration for their sons’ lives.

Sixteen year olds Elijah and Shakur were shot and killed in the late hours of July 24th, 2015. Two years later, their families are still working to seek closure.

"It's been getting a little easier to live with, but it's still hard. It still hurts from the day it happened. The pain is still the same,” says Mary Kirkland, Shakur’s mother.

"The support from my family, my friends, and the community, it just makes it a little easier to get through it,” says Vanessa Belen, Elijah’s mother.

Elijah’s killer, Darion Eady, was sentenced earlier this year to 23 to 47 years behind bars.

"I've still yet to feel any better, cause it's still like a bittersweet feeling. Because justice was done, but at the same time Elijah's not here,” says Vanessa.

Meanwhile, Shakur’s family is still waiting on a trial for his accused killers. A judge ordered a trial for the four men accused, Stephen Russell, Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell, and Jahaun Jones. However, the defense says the judge made that decision based in large part on hearsay evidence, so they made an appeal to a superior court in Pittsburgh.

"We [are] still waiting on that, waiting on trial. And that's been making it a little bit harder, too. To kind of live with that, knowing I still don't have justice yet,” says Mary.

Mary is learning to heal in her own way. She’s expecting a baby boy in November, and she has a feeling Shakur had something to do with it.

"Sometimes I feel like Shakur sent him to me to kind of brighten up my life, you know, because I've been down a lot since he been gone. So, sometimes I feel like it's a gift from him and God at the same time,” she says.

In the meantime, the two families are coming together once again to celebrate Elijah and Shakur's lives through a celebration picnic.

"Every year to keep our sons' spirit, keep it alive. Keep them alive, so that no one ever forget them, because they was the life of the party,” says Mary.

"I really believe in my heart that they're together and they're seeing all of this and they're just overjoyed,” says Vanessa.

While Mary and Vanessa continue to mourn the loss of their sons, they’ll continue to fight to end violence in the city through Erie United Parents.

"We will continue to do it until at least until something changes,” says Mary.

