Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady for June

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate held steady for the month of June.

New numbers released Friday show it remained at 5 percent.

That is still higher than the national rate of 4.4 percent.

The education and health services industry saw the largest decline last month.

Professional and business services, as well as leisure and hospitality, hit record highs.

