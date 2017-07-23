Cherry Festival Parade Draws Large Crowd in North East - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cherry Festival Parade Draws Large Crowd in North East



The 72nd annual North East Fireman's Cherry Festival parade marched through North East late Saturday afternoon. 

It drew a massive crowd despite a few raindrops.

The parade is billed as one of the biggest in the state with prizes on the line for the best high school bands, drum and bugle corps and more, including which fire company came the farthest.

Mike Ruzzi, John Stehlin and other members of our Erie News Now team joined in the parade and brought a few super heroes along for support.

The theme of the parade this year was hometown heritage with a focus on what makes North East such a great place to live work and visit.

The parade is a highlight of the nearly weeklong celebration of North East's cherry crop.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

