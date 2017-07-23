House of Prayer Church Hosts Alternative to Violence

Members of House of Prayer Church and their neighborhood hosted an event Saturday to promote peace.

They placed black pinwheels in the lawn. Each had the name of one of the 120 local homicide victims from the year 2000 until now.

Erie police and fire officials attended as well as children of the church.

Members are working to spread a message that peace begins with everyone. They want children to hear the message to stay away from violence at a young age.

They also registered kids for kindergarten.

