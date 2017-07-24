Cochranton Turns Back Time to Celebrate French Creek Heritage

The Erie Police Vice and SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at 1608 Poplar Street.More >>
The Erie Police Vice and SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at 1608 Poplar Street.More >>
She was arrested on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as possession with intent to deliver.More >>
She was arrested on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as possession with intent to deliver.More >>
Hundreds of people with resumes on-hand lined up Thursday for interviews with representatives of the company bringing the first medical marijuana dispensary to the region.More >>
Hundreds of people with resumes on-hand lined up Thursday for interviews with representatives of the company bringing the first medical marijuana dispensary to the region.More >>
It was reported at MD Services Outdoor Needs at 1422 West 21st Street around 5:15 p.m.More >>
It was reported at MD Services Outdoor Needs at 1422 West 21st Street around 5:15 p.m.More >>
The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.More >>
The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.More >>
The attorneys for Stephen Russell and Jahaun Jones both filed a motion for judgement of acquittal, asking that the case not go to the jury due to a lack of evidence.More >>
The attorneys for Stephen Russell and Jahaun Jones both filed a motion for judgement of acquittal, asking that the case not go to the jury due to a lack of evidence.More >>
John Kellick, 58, of West Mead Township, was hit by a vehicle and killed, while walking along Leslie Road in Crawford County.More >>
John Kellick, 58, of West Mead Township, was hit by a vehicle and killed, while walking along Leslie Road in Crawford County.More >>
A material witness bond has been issued for Eugene Husband. He was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.More >>
A material witness bond has been issued for Eugene Husband. He was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.More >>