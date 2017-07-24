Cochranton Turns Back Time to Celebrate French Creek Heritage - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cochranton Turns Back Time to Celebrate French Creek Heritage

Posted: Updated:

Cochranton turned back time this weekend with a living history lesson on the French and Indian War.

The third annual French Creek Heritage event at the Cochraton Fairgrounds centered around the theme of clashing nations mired in world war.

Visitors got to see French and Indian re-enactors, displays of Indian artifacts and hear from speakers who are researchers, authors and living historians.

The French Creek Heritage event aims to help the community keep its history alive and pass it to the next generation.

Admission was free.

