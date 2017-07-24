Interpreters Portray Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton in Debate

The Jefferson Educational Society hosted a living history lesson of sorts as Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton debated Sunday night in Erie.

Interpreters from the American Historical Theatre portrayed Jefferson and Hamilton in a debate entitled Conflict and Constitution.

While the debate focused on issues relevant to their times, they certainly applied to our time. Both verbally jousted over state versus federal authority in government, what the framers intended in certain articles of the Constitution and making sure the people's voice is heard.

"They're tremendous scholars," said Ben Speggen, program director of the Jefferson Educational Society. "They are with the American Historical Theatre based out of Philadelphia, and both take their roles very seriously. A lot of research goes into what they do both knowing Jefferson and Hamilton but knowing contemporary issues so they can speak to those and how those might affect us today."

