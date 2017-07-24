ServErie Volunteers Wrap Up Erie High School Transformation

Organizers of the ServErie project at the new Erie High School said the level of volunteerism from the community exceeded their expectations.

Over the four-day span from Thursday through Sunday, ServErie leaders said some 2,500 volunteers helped clean and paint classrooms, lockers and doors, replace ceiling tiles, and landscape the former Central High School.

The work helped to brighten Erie High School and improve the atmosphere inside.

It will be one of just two high schools in the city of Erie this fall as it welcomes students from East and Strong Vincent.

The project is the biggest one yet for the faith-based group.

"There's been so many nay sayers about some of the things going on in the school district," said Marcus Atkinson, executive director of ServErie. "It's hard to separate people and their mentality from that and the needs of the children. To see this many people come out to say hey and push through all that and just come out and give of ourselves, it gives all of us a very warm feeling and it renews our faith and just our brotherhood here in Erie."

Atkinson said ServErie plans to maintain a longterm relationship with the Erie School District.

You can like the group's Facebook page here to see information about ongoing, smaller projects yet to be completed at Erie High School.

