Crop Walk is Creeping Up, Walkers Needed - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crop Walk is Creeping Up, Walkers Needed

Posted: Updated:

In two months, one of the largest charity walks is taking over Beach One at Presque Isle.  The 2017 Crop Walk organizers are sending out a reminder to sign-up for the hunger ending walk.

Walkers are asked to raise money through sponsorships.  In turn, the Crop Walk donates a portion of that money right back in our local food pantries, like the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.  However, receiving sponsors isn’t always necessary.

"We invite all of our walkers to go out and solicit sponsors, that's where the money is raised. But that is not a requirement.  If you just want to walk and show your support we welcome that as well.  We'd be happy to talk to anybody,” says Jim Haas, coordinator of the Erie County Crop Walk.

The walk started back in 1969, and locally the Erie walk has been around for more than 40 years.  In fact, Jim says the Erie Crop Walk is the largest in the state, and one of the top 10 walks in the country.

Organizers are asking you to keep up the huge reputation by participating in this year’s crop walk. 

“Certainly for people of faith, but probably just about everybody, we can all agree that hunger is a horrible thing.  We should not have people hungry in our world, and certainly not in our community.  So, to rally around a common cause like that is, it brings people together to begin with,” says Jim.

If you’d like to register or learn more about the Crop Walk, click here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com