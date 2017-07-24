Crop Walk is Creeping Up, Walkers Needed

In two months, one of the largest charity walks is taking over Beach One at Presque Isle. The 2017 Crop Walk organizers are sending out a reminder to sign-up for the hunger ending walk.

Walkers are asked to raise money through sponsorships. In turn, the Crop Walk donates a portion of that money right back in our local food pantries, like the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Emmaus Soup Kitchen. However, receiving sponsors isn’t always necessary.

"We invite all of our walkers to go out and solicit sponsors, that's where the money is raised. But that is not a requirement. If you just want to walk and show your support we welcome that as well. We'd be happy to talk to anybody,” says Jim Haas, coordinator of the Erie County Crop Walk.

The walk started back in 1969, and locally the Erie walk has been around for more than 40 years. In fact, Jim says the Erie Crop Walk is the largest in the state, and one of the top 10 walks in the country.

Organizers are asking you to keep up the huge reputation by participating in this year’s crop walk.

“Certainly for people of faith, but probably just about everybody, we can all agree that hunger is a horrible thing. We should not have people hungry in our world, and certainly not in our community. So, to rally around a common cause like that is, it brings people together to begin with,” says Jim.

If you’d like to register or learn more about the Crop Walk, click here.