Blended Spirits Ranch: Giving You the Business

Blended Spirits Ranch has been helping both children and adults for the past 10 years, using horses to help treat problems ranging from depression to post traumatic stress syndrome, and helping to build self esteem and problem solving skills.

The ranch uses 10 horses.

Managers say all of the animals can tell a lot about the children and adults who come to the range.

Executive Director Sandy Long said, "We watch the relationship with the horses and we watch what the horse is telling us about the client. Then the client is able to learn a little about himself and how his natural reaction might not be the healthy reaction. So we can work on how we can make that into a healthier relationship."

Blended Spirits has helped hundreds of children and adults over the years, in group settings and private sessions as well, all designed to give hope to those facing challenges.

But it is a big challenge for Blended Spirits to raise the money needed to keep providing those services.

Sandy Long said, "The demographics we work with we give a lot of services away or we make it very affordable. The only way we can keep going is from donations and the fund raising that we ask the community for their support."