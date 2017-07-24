Investigators are busy searching for the cause of an early morning house fire in Chautauqua County.

The calls first came in around 5 a.m. Monday, for a fire at a home along East 5th and Lincoln street in Jamestown, New York.

Reports from the scene say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The fire ended up causing extensive damage to the building.

Officials with the Jamestown Fire Department said the house was scheduled to be knocked down because of asbestos in the near future, so it was supposed to be vacant.

Chief Andrew Finson said, "There's no utilities, and there is probably a human cause. Somebody could have been living in there, who knows. So we are going to look into everything, and see exactly what caused this fire."

No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.