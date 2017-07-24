Erie School Board Approves Jeans for High School Students

Erie city high school students will be seeing a relaxed dress code starting next year.

The entire school board voted in favor of allowing the high school student to wear jeans. The students will still be required to wear solid color shirt without any logos.

Superintendent Brian Polito says the idea for the change came from the district’s principals, and puts the student’s best interest first.

And that really does help out, especially up at Erie High, where the vo-tech are right now would actually have to change out of their dress pants into jeans when they went into the shops. So, you know, I think that this is helpful overall,” says Polito.

Middle and elementary students will not be able to wear jeans.