Discover Presque Isle Moving to Beach 11

The 26th annual Discover Presque Isle begins Friday.

There's a big change this year.

The center of the festival is moving to beach 11.

More than 100 food and arts and crafts vendors will be located in the beach 11 parking lots.

Key events that had been scattered around the park, like concerts, bonfires and sand sculpture will all be located on the actual beach.

The Presque Isle Partnership decided on the move to centralize events, but also because the congestion and traffic at Waterworks were a big concern for emergency responders.

Assistant Park Manager Ryan Rager said,"There would be times it would be stop and go for 20-25 minutes to get in there. That, coupled with the people parking along the road, it would be tough to get emergency vehicles through the traffic to the center or eastern areas of the park."

If the weather cooperates, organizers hope to attract 100,000 visitors to the three day event.

Donations help fund park improvement projects.