Jury Selection to Start Next Week in Jaquel Tirado Murder Trial

Jury selection is now set to start next Monday in the murder trial of an Erie man.

Jaquel Tirado, 18, is charged with the shooting death of Steven Bishop, 26, on Cottage Ave. last August.

Prosecutors and the defense met with Judge Stephanie Domitrovich Monday afternoon to agree on the questions prospective jurors will be asked.

Tirado was just 17 at the time of the shooting, but he waived his right to seek a transfer to juvenile court.

