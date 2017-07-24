Two Living Donors at UPMC Hamot Will Keep Kidneys in the Family

Two living donor kidney transplants are scheduled in Erie Thursday through the new transplant program at UPMC Hamot, and the donors are keeping it all in the family.

Kim Connelly is donating a kidney to her husband Jeff Connelly. "I didn't even have to think about it," Kim said, "I mean he's my husband, we have a son, it's been hard to watch him not feel so great, so I know that this can potentially make him more active and get back to the things that we love to do." Connelly says his kidney is failing and he's tired of feeling tired. He is anxious to get started and thankful for the gift from his wife. "She gave me a lot when she met me, and she's giving me more now," he said.

Ron Duffley is donating his kidney to his girlfriend's mother, Sherry Sirianni of Kane. It's not her first transplant. Her mother donated a kidney to her in 1971, and it has lasted until now, but that organ is aging. "Well the kidney itself is 96 years old," said Sirianni. "It's just wearing out I guess." Duffley admits he is a little anxious as the big day approaches, but he's happy to help. He's lost 40 pound and quit smoking to be a model donor. "Your nerves get a little rattled but you know...someone on dialysis seven days a week four hours a day, is not a way of living, so you want to help out somebody as much as possible," Duffley said.

Advancements in testing work to make sure that donors are healthy and that it's safe for them to give their organ in both the short and long term. And extensive blood work and other tests forecast if the transplanted organs will be compatible, with no reaction from the recipient to the donor's blood.

Amit Tevar, MD, Director of the new transplant program at UPMC Hamot, the first for the hospital system outside of Pittsburgh, said It takes two surgery teams to make the transplant happen, a donor team to remove the kidney with laparoscopic surgery through four small incisions, and the recipient team to take the organ on ice and implant it as quickly as possible. "So as soon as it's removed from the donor, laparoscopically, it's immediately placed on ice, handed directly to the transplant team, the surgical team and they implant it immediately," Dr. Tevar said, adding, "and most time the organ is out of a body for less than an hour."

When a living donor is willing to give such a gift everyone on the team is committed to making sure it ends with two healthy people. "These are profoundly brave, altruistic individuals, so our job is to allow them to have a donation which will be life-saving and then get them back to work as quickly as possible," Dr. Tevar said.

Both pairs undergo surgeries on Thursday. We will check back with them during their recovery process.