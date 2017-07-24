Residents Home when Meadville House Catches Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Residents Home when Meadville House Catches Fire

MEADVILLE, Pa. -

Fire crews from Meadville, Vernon, Saegertown and West Mead, made quick work of a blaze at 138 N Main St ., Meadville, Monday.
The structure suffered moderate damage. 
It started around 6:45 p.m. on the south side of the building and spread to the attic. 
A few residents were home at the time of the fire, but they got out of the building safely.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

