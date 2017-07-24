Retired Catholic Priest Faces Sexual Abuse Charges

A retired Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has been charged with sexually abusing a ten-year-old boy in an incident that allegedly happened more than 25 years ago.

The reverend John Thomas Sweeney was arraigned in Westmoreland county Monday on a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor; a felony.

The state attorney general's office says, Sweeney forced the boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the 4th grade boy about misbehaving on a school bus.

They say it took place at St. Margaret Mary elementary school in the city of Lower Burrell.

The Greensburg Diocese says 74-year-old Sweeney was removed as pastor of Holy Family Parish in West Newton last year when church officials heard about the allegation.

If convicted, Sweeney faces up to 20 years in prison and a 25-thousand dollar fine.