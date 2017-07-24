Retired Catholic Priest Faces Sexual Abuse Charges - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Retired Catholic Priest Faces Sexual Abuse Charges

Posted: Updated:
WESTMORELAND, county -

A retired Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has been charged with sexually abusing a ten-year-old boy in an incident that allegedly happened more than 25 years ago.
The reverend John Thomas Sweeney was arraigned in Westmoreland county Monday on a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor; a felony.

The state attorney general's office says, Sweeney forced the boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the 4th grade boy about misbehaving on a school bus.
They say it took place at St. Margaret Mary elementary school in the city of Lower Burrell.
The Greensburg Diocese says 74-year-old Sweeney was removed as pastor of Holy Family Parish in West Newton last year when church officials heard about the allegation.
If convicted, Sweeney faces up to 20 years in prison and a 25-thousand dollar fine.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com