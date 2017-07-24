Everyone was Jamming to Gem City at the Sounds of Summer Concert - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Everyone was Jamming to Gem City at the Sounds of Summer Concert Series

ERIE, Pa. -

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series continued at the Curry/Schell Apartments. 

The Gem City concert band provided the entertainment.

Next Monday night will be the final concert of the summer, featuring the Lake Erie Banjo Jammers at St. Mary's Home East.
 

