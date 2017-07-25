Brothers Could Swim Across Lake as Early as Saturday

The two local brothers who plan to swim across Lake Erie could attempt the feat as early as this Saturday.

Greg and Tommy Van Volkenburg have been training to prepare for the challenge.

The nearly 25 mile swim from Long Point, Ontario across the lake to North East comes with many challenges, including the weather. They have delayed their swim a few times already, because of it.

The two are waiting for favorable wind patterns, currents, and water temperature.

The last successful tandem team to swim across Lake Erie was in 1989.

A third swimmer named Chris Fetcko and his team will also attempt the lake swim in the coming weeks.

Fetcko's swim may even happen on the same day as the Van Volkenburgs.

