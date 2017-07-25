U.S. Senator Pushes for New Legislation to Fight Opioids in Jamestown, New York

A U.S. Senator made a stop in Chautauqua County, New York Monday to push for new legislation to fight the opioid crisis.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stopped at the Mental Health Association in Jamestown.

She announced the Opioid Addiction Prevention Act. The bipartisan legislation aims to crack down on one of the most dangerous root causes of opioid addiction - the over-prescribing of opioids.

The tougher law would limit initial opioid prescriptions to seven days for acute pain.

"Things have gotten so bad because there has been a massive over prescription of opioids over the last decade," said Sen. Gillibrand. "It is outrageous how many opioids are prescribed for acute care. If someone gets their wisdom teeth out, if they break a wrist, if they pull a muscle playing a sport, they shouldn't go home with a 30 day supply of Oxycontin. It just shouldn't happen."

The bill is modeled after current New York state law.

The seven-day limit does not apply to some treatments like chronic pain and for cancer or end of life care.

