Home Hit by Gunfire on Erie's East Side

Erie Police are expected to head back to two east side homes later Tuesday, to continue their investigation into some reported overnight gunfire.

It started around 10 p.m. Monday, with a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Lighthouse Street on Erie's east side.

Police say it looks like a drive-by shooting.

There are no reported victims, but at least three bullets hit a home there.

Less than two hours later, a similar report came in the area of East 7th and Parade streets.

Detectives are expected to return to both of those scenes to try and pull those spent bullets out of the home, and take them in for ballistics testing.