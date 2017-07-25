Home Hit by Gunfire on Erie's East Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Home Hit by Gunfire on Erie's East Side

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are expected to head back to two east side homes later Tuesday, to continue their investigation into some reported overnight gunfire.

It started around 10 p.m. Monday, with a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Lighthouse Street on Erie's east side.

Police say it looks like a drive-by shooting.

There are no reported victims, but at least three bullets hit a home there.

Less than two hours later, a similar report came in the area of East 7th and Parade streets.

Detectives are expected to return to both of those scenes to try and pull those spent bullets out of the home, and take them in for ballistics testing.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com