Erie School District Looks to Start Before School Program

We’re a little over a month away from the start of the school year for Erie city kids, and the school district is looking at ways to help parents with upcoming changes.

Elementary students will be starting class an hour later, and the school district wants to accommodate working parents.

The students will be able still use the busing system, but elementary kids might need more help getting onto those buses.

Another change, the school district will use mostly EMTA buses, instead of First Student.

These two changes, staggered start times and different busing, are letting the school district save nearly $200,000. They want to use the cash for an early morning care program.

Some of the details still need worked out, so the school district will be setting up a meeting with local daycares to share ideas.

However, Superintendent Brian Polito believes the program will still move forward.

“A lot of parents have to be to work before 8 o'clock. So we thought it would be a good idea to offer some time of programming before school, so the parents that do have those types of conflicts can drop their students off early,” says Polito.

As for what the program would look like, Polito says it will be beneficial for both parents and students.

"And we're really excited about it because it's really going to extend the educational day, and we're going to have a lot of great learning opportunities for our students. It's not going to be an open gym type of thing. It's going to be homework help and intramural type opportunities for our students,” he says.

School district leaders expect to send out a letter to parents within the next week to answer any additional questions.