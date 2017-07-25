Edinboro Volunteer Fire Dept. to Break Ground on New Social Club - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro Volunteer Fire Dept. to Break Ground on New Social Club

After years of planning and preparing, Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department is finally set to break ground on a new social club in Washington Township.

The plans for the club have been in the works since early 2015. The plan will include not only a social club, but a satellite fire station as well. Their hope is to expand fire and emergency services to the area.

The Club will be located in a vacant lot behind the Washington Township Municipal Building on Route 99.

Edinboro firefighters are hopeful that the new club will boost revenue to their department. They say, the old, usual ways to raise money, such as bingo and chicken dinners, do not bring in enough revenue to pay for the expensive equipment that is needed. The club would enroll dues-paying members, serve dinner, alcohol and provide games of chance.

According to the department, there has been an outpouring of support from the community. So far, the club has received over 250 membership applications.

The club definitely comes as a risk, they are investing over $700,000 into the project.

Tuesday’s ground breaking is set for 6:00pm

