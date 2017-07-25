Merychurst University's Cyber Program Benefits from $1M Investment

Mercychurst University's Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences is benefiting from a $1 million investment from national technology company MCPc, the university announced during a news conference Tuesday.

The Cleveland-based company, that already has an office and staff in Erie through a 2014 merger with the Forquer Group of Erie, will build a cyber lab with 20 workstations in the Hammermill Library, so the Ridge College can educate students in the cyber field.

MCPc will also establish a high-security Network Operation Center, adjacent to the lab that will employ at least 16 Mercyhurst students at industry rates, working with real MCPc clients. The work is about securing the "internet of things," from desk top to laptop computers, and fitbits to phones, for companies of all sizes, from small to Fortune 500's including GE Transportation and FNB.

Andy Jones, CEO of MCPc said, "We've been looking for a source of highly skilled technicians and professionals, we can't find them. As we spend more and more time, effort and energy and recruiting resources or bringing them in from the outside, we thought, what better way than to simply grow them at home and to train them."

Industry estimates place the number of cyber security job openings at one million globally. That number is expected to grow to six million by the year 2019.University President Michael Victor said, "This will put Mercyhurst in the fortunate position of being one of a handful of universities in the country to have this kind of capability on campus," adding, "we fully expect to develop a pipeline of work-ready talent to help meet the nation's cyber needs.

The university also announced three key appointments in the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies & Applied Sciences. Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret.) Duncan E. McGill, Ph.D, is the new dean of the college. He is coming from more than a decade of administration at the National Intelligence University. Also joining the faculty, U.S. Navy Cyber Analyst Chad Griffin, and M. Afzal Upal, Ph.D., senior data scientist for Canada's Department of Defence.

Architectural work will start this summer on the cyber lab and Network Operation Center. It is expected to be ready by the spring 2018 semester.

