Erie Man to Spend Nearly Year in Prison for Child Pornography

An Erie man will spend the next 11.5 to 23 months in prison for possessing child pornography.

A judge handed down that sentence Tuesday morning for William Leuschen, 31.

Leuschen will also be on probation for 25 years once released.

State agents arrested Leuschen last fall after a three-month undercover investigation.

Agents searched his home and said they found files on his computer showing children involved in sexual acts.

Leuschen pleaded guilty to all 42 criminal counts in April.

