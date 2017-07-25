Sight Center Special Summer Camp

Children with no vision or significant vision loss are enjoying outdoor sports this week at a camp run by the Sight Center of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

It is the third year for the X-Sightability Camp.

This year the young people are at Presque Isle.

And today, the focus was on water sports, with volunteers and family members helping the kids enjoy kayaking and canoeing in the lagoons at Presque Isle.

Some of the kids were a bit scared an anxious.

But no one stayed on shore.

They were all having fun on the water, and learning despite their vision problems, they can do a lot.

Counselors say the experience is a big confidence builder.

Occupational Therapist Nicole Lavery said, "What we are trying to do is expose them, show them they can do these activities. It just takes a bit of time to learn and adapt them so they can feel confident going out and doing them."

The campers will also be biking, hiking, running an obstacle course and doing yoga on the beach this week at the peninsula.