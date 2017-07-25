Students Have a "Blast" at Gannon Summer Camp

Twenty teenagers from as far away at Michigan and Massachusetts are learning about law enforcement this week at Gannon University's Criminal Investigators Camp.

Today the focus was on explosives.

The students watched an explosives demonstration at the Gem City Gun Club.

Members of the Erie Police Bomb Squad and other experts set off a variety of charges using different types of explosives.

The demonstration is part of the week-long camp that explores a major crime, and the different techniques to gather information and try to solve the crime.

There is some classroom work, but much of the camp is hands-on work to show the teens how a real life investigation works.

Gannon University Assistant Professor Jerry Clark, Ph.D. said, "Work out in the field doing surveillance, using the firearms training simulator, we are here today for the explosives demonstration. So everyday is a new experience."

During the six years of the camp, several students have returned to attend the camp a second time.

Some campers have also gone on to attend Gannon University.