ServErie Invites People to "Adopt a Classroom" to Help Finish Work

They were hoping for 2,000 volunteers and received many more.

"We ended up 3,300 volunteers for the entire four days of this project," said Marcus Atkinson, Executive Director for ServErie.

Atkinson read off these numbers during a Facebook live Tuesday afternoon, on ServErie's Facebook page.

Atkinson said around 30 businesses, and 15 churches, groups and other organizations volunteered, in addition to individuals. Some helped for more than one day. They painted, cleaned, and did some landscaping. Some electricians, plumbers, and masons even donated their expertise as well.

The volunteers saved the Erie School District, not just thousands, but hundreds of thousands of dollars in labor costs.

"It would have cost roughly 318,648 dollars. That's for the general labor, that does not account for the general cost of skilled labor," said Atkinson.

While a lot of work has been done, there is still more to do. Serverie is asking groups, churches, and businesses for help by adopting a classroom to help finish the work.

"A- wing has a lot of classrooms still left to do. So we're doing an adopt a classroom model. If you, your organization, your family, your friends, want to make up a group to paint and clean one classroom, one classroom to finish off that wing, that would be great," he said.

After they complete these classrooms, they will invite volunteers to help with one last day of cleaning of the building.

Atkinson said how incredible it has been to have the entire community come out and help.

"So people came from all walks of life, all socio-economic backgrounds, all racial backgrounds, just to do something good for our children because they saw there was a need."

To Adopt a Classroom, visit http://serverie.com/