Millcreek Township Supervisors Adopt Two New Ordinances

Tuesday night, Millcreek Township Supervisors passed two new ordinances.

The first one deals with noise. 

Millcreek has never had a noise ordinance before. 

It would cover anything from live music played outside taverns, to barking dogs. 

Penalties for a first offense would range from 250 to 500 dollars. 

The second one deals with special events, that draw crowds. 

The ordinance would require certain events to obtain a permit in advance, so emergency officials can make plans for traffic.

