Erie County Council Updates County Employee Pay Plan

Erie County Council updated a county pay plan that hasn't been touched since the 1980s.

Out of the county's 1,200 employees, this will affect nearly 400 of them immediately.

The pay plan will give raises to the non-bargaining, or non-union employees. It also included a pay schedule for 9-1-1 telecommunicatiors.

All of the board voted in favor of the ordinance, except Councilman Ed DiMattio.

"We now saddle ourselves with a problem going forward in 2019, when all of the unions have to negotiate what their raises will be," said Ed DiMattio.

"It will give greater clarity for our workforce, but it will also help us retain those employees, instead of having to constantly train, and re-train new employees," said Jay Breneman, Erie County Council Chairman.

Also passed at Tuesday night's meeting, was a resolution put forth by Breneman.

The resolution would add to the county's transparency section on their website.

It would provide information to individuals looking to serve on county boards and authorities.

Breneman hopes this will increase awareness and understanding of the boards.

The county is currently working on their website. Breneman expects this element to be added to the new site. It should launch in fall.