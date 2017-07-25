New Social Hall, Satellite Fire Station Coming to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department

A local volunteer fire department broke ground Tuesday, on a social hall to help with revenue.

The Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department dug into the location of their new social hall off of Route 99, that will also serve as a satellite fire station.

The building is already in the process of being built, and costs one million dollars to complete.

It will feature family-friendly dining, a bar and the game of chance.

All to help increase revenue to the volunteer department.

"The amount of money that it takes to operate a volunteer fire department is just staggering. So we need to look for revenue streams and funding sources, such as this project, to sustain what we're doing," said Daryl Parker, President of the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department.

They expect the social hall, the Engine House 39, to open in November.