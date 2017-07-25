Take Back the Site for Murder Victim, David Tate

A Take Back the Site prayer service in for murder victim David Tate was held on Erie's east side.

Gunfire claimed the life of David Tate (28) of Erie on June 29th.

It happened at on the 1300 block of E 20th St.

A prayer service was held at that site to reclaim the place where violence had occurred.

Family and friends of Tate's were all there for a vigil in his memory.