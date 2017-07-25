8 Great Charities Announced

Eight Great Tuesday's continued at the Liberty Park Amphitheater.

Erie News Now, Emily Matson and John Stehlin introduced the main attraction; the band Common Heart. The Groove also performed.

Erie Bank also announced it's 8 Great Charities in contention for a $3,000 grand prize.

They are: the Achievement center, AJO Forever in Our Hearts, the Anna Shelter, Emma's Footprints, Erie Animal Network, Erie Trap and Release, New Blossoms New Life Foundation and Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center.

Voting ends on August 27th.